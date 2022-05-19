How This Pune-Based EV Startup Is Tapping Into The Growing Electric Two-Wheeler Market In India

In the recent years, people have been trying to switch to greener alternatives, realising the need to take care of nature. And the demand has further bolstered amid the pandemic. One of the shifts slowly taking place across the world is the transition to electric vehicles. Electric vehicles (EV) are expected to be the future of mobility.

Pune based VTRO Motors private limited co-founded by the successful entrepreneur Dr. Heramb Shelke is tapping into the growing electric two-wheeler market in the city of Pune. Dr. Shelke has a strong track record in operations and management and has now managed to put his foot forward in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market after having spent a great deal of time in the F&B industry establishing two of the most iconic and acclaimed lounges in the city of Pune namely 1BHK superbar and 2BHK Diner & Keyclub, both of which have received many awards for their scrumptious food, unparalleled service and aesthetic decors.

With his new venture in the field of EV, Dr. Shelke aims at providing the EV market with strong foundation in business operations and strategy, and an extensive leadership experience in fast-paced entrepreneurial environments through VTRO. The company aims at launching a consolidated ecosystem that pieces together the challenges that EV market faces at this point in time like expensive battery replacements, lack of dedicated parking spots, exiguity of charging infrastructure, etc. and turn them into invaluable opportunities.

“We are building a product that streamlines and brings the entire manufacture-to-pay process under one roof while providing a tech-first end-to-end procurement service to our clients. Our service includes everything from manufacturing our own bikes to installing charging and battery swapping stations across the city as well as engineering our own batteries.” Heramb says. According to the startup, VTRO motors private limited has a network of smart batteries and intelligent battery swapping cum charging stations, where customers can replace their discharged battery with a fully charged battery in less than 30 seconds.

The electric two-wheelers market has been slowly picking up in India. Apart from consumer adaptation, electric two-wheelers are also being used by delivery companies. VTRO Motors aims at bringing this vision to life.