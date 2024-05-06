Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, right, and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.
Brighton and Hove Albion players celebrate after winning the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, centre, jumps for the ball during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
| Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro, front left, scores the opening goal of the game during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey is tackled by Brighton and Hove Albion's Billy Gilmour during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.