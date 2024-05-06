Football

EPL: Chelsea Beat West Ham 5-0, Aston Villa Lose 0-1 At Brighton - In Pics

Chelsea claimed another big win at Stamford Bridge. The Blues dismissed West Ham 5-0 in their English Premier League 2023-24 clash to further boost their European hopes. Meanwhile, Aston Villa missed the chance to close in on a UEFA Champions League place as they were beaten 1-0 at Brighton.

EPL: Chelsea vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, right, and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

Nicolas Jackson celebrates teams fifth goal
Nicolas Jackson celebrates team's fifth goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

Chelseas Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

Chelseas Noni Madueke teams third goal
Chelsea's Noni Madueke team's third goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

Conor Gallagher, right, celebrates teams second goal
Conor Gallagher, right, celebrates team's second goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

EPL: Brighton vs Aston Villa
EPL: Brighton vs Aston Villa | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Brighton and Hove Albion players celebrate after winning the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.

Brightons Danny Welbeck
Brighton's Danny Welbeck | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, centre, jumps for the ball during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro, front left, scores the opening goal of the game during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.

| Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Brightons Joao Pedro scores first goal
Brighton's Joao Pedro scores first goal | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro, front left, scores the opening goal of the game during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.

Leon Bailey is tackled by Billy Gilmour
Leon Bailey is tackled by Billy Gilmour | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey is tackled by Brighton and Hove Albion's Billy Gilmour during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.

