Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, centre, jumps for the ball during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro, front left, scores the opening goal of the game during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England.