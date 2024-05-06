Football

EPL: Mohamed Salah-Powered Liverpool Dismiss Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 - In Pics

Star Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has quickly put last week’s altercation with manager Jurgen Klopp behind him. The Egyptian striker scored first in Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Tottenham in their English Premier League 2023-24 clash on Sunday (May 5, 2024). The sight of Salah arguing with his departing manager late on in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham last week had dominated debate in the following days. But Salah returned in the starting lineup and was right away on the score sheet to set up his team's victory against Spurs at Anfield.