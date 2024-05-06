Football

EPL: Mohamed Salah-Powered Liverpool Dismiss Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 - In Pics

Star Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has quickly put last week’s altercation with manager Jurgen Klopp behind him. The Egyptian striker scored first in Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Tottenham in their English Premier League 2023-24 clash on Sunday (May 5, 2024). The sight of Salah arguing with his departing manager late on in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham last week had dominated debate in the following days. But Salah returned in the starting lineup and was right away on the score sheet to set up his team's victory against Spurs at Anfield.

EPL: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

1/9
Liverpools Andrew Robertson & Mohamed Salah celebrate win
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson & Mohamed Salah celebrate win | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, right, and Mohamed Salah, center, celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

2/9
Tottenhams Richarlison
Tottenham's Richarlison | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Tottenham's Richarlison reacts in disappointment at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

3/9
Tottenhams goalkeeper Vicario blocks a shot
Tottenham's goalkeeper Vicario blocks a shot | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, left, blocks a shot by Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

4/9
Liverpools Jurgen Klopp hugs Harvey Elliott
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp hugs Harvey Elliott | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, right, hugs Harvey Elliott as he leaves the pitch for substitution during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

5/9
Tottenhams Richarlison celebrates a goal
Tottenham's Richarlison celebrates a goal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Tottenham's Richarlison celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

6/9
Tottenhams James Maddison
Tottenham's James Maddison | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Tottenham's James Maddison, right, attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

7/9
Harvey Elliott celebrates teams 4th goal
Harvey Elliott celebrates team's 4th goal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

8/9
Son Heung-min, right, and Harvey Elliott fight for the ball
Son Heung-min, right, and Harvey Elliott fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, and Liverpool's Harvey Elliott compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

9/9
Cody Gakpo, center, celebrates teams 3rd goal
Cody Gakpo, center, celebrates team's 3rd goal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, center, celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

