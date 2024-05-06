Liverpool's players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, right, and Mohamed Salah, center, celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Tottenham's Richarlison reacts in disappointment at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, left, blocks a shot by Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, right, hugs Harvey Elliott as he leaves the pitch for substitution during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Tottenham's Richarlison celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Tottenham's James Maddison, right, attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, and Liverpool's Harvey Elliott compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, center, celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.