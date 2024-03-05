Fostering Global Tamil Unity

In 2010, the visionary leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering closer ties with the Tamil diaspora and addressing the welfare needs of non-resident Tamils. This initiative laid the foundation for the establishment of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board, a pioneering institution dedicated to serving the interests of Tamils living beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu. Building upon this visionary framework, M.K. Stalin, upon assuming the mantle of Chief Minister in 2021, demonstrated his commitment to this cause by formalizing the board and appointing a dedicated team to spearhead its activities. This essay delves into the objectives, activities, and impact of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board, with a particular emphasis on its engagement efforts and the commemoration of Non-Resident Tamils Day.