Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Foster Harmony By Respecting Other Religions: CM Basavaraj Bommai

We need to foster religious harmony by respecting other religions. Social equality can be achieved only when there is social, economic and religious harmony, Basavaraj Bommai said.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 6:52 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday emphasised the need to foster religious harmony by respecting other religions. “We need to foster religious harmony by respecting other religions. Social equality can be achieved only when there is social, economic and religious harmony,” Bommai said.

He was speaking at 'Nudi Namana' programme organised to pay tribute to retired engineer-in-chief of the Public Works Department late Dr L Shivalingaiah. The Chief Minister recalled his father late S R Bommai's close association with Shivalingaiah who was a man of high thinking, the man who prepared a blueprint for many irrigational projects in the State.

S R Bommai was former Chief Minister of Karnataka. According to Basavaraj Bommai, Shivalinagaiah had a major role in the design and construction of many hospitals, including Victoria and NIMHANS. He was instrumental in construction of many Dr B R Ambedkar institutions in the State.

“Shivalingaiah was a hard worker, an inspiration to youth, he was the national president of BJP Dalit Morcha. The present generation has a lot to learn from Shivalingaiah's dedication and commitment to a cause,” he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

