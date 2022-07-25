Former Uttar Pradesh MLA's Son Arrested From Pune On Gang-Rape, Cheating Charges

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Sunday arrested Vishnu Mishra, the son of jailed former MLA Vijay Mishra, from Pune on charges of gang rape and cheating, a senior police official said here.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said Vishnu Mishra is facing charges of serious offenses like gang rape and cheating. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on him earlier but later it was raised to Rs 1 lakh, he said.

According to police, four-time former MLA Vijay Mishra was arrested in 2020 from Madhya Pradesh after his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari accused him of property grabbing, cheating, and threatening to kill him. He is currently lodged in Agra jail, while his wife Ram Lalli Mishra has taken bail from the high court.

The former MLA's son was absconding since August 2020.

The police had issued a look-out circular against Vishnu Mishra in September 2020, officials said.

(Inputs from PTI)