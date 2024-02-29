Avtar Saini, Former Intel India Head, Dies In Accident While Cycling In Navi Mumbai

Former Intel India country head Avtar Saini died after a speeding cab hit him while he was cycling in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Saini, 68, was cycling with fellow cyclists on the Palm Beach Road in Nerul area at around 5:50 am when the mishap took place, police said.
The driver of the speeding cab that hit Avtar Saini's bicycle from behind tried to escape from the spot, with the bicycle's frame wedged under the front wheels of the cab, the officer said.
Saini's fellow cyclists rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the officer said.
Saini, a resident of suburban Chembur, was credited with working on the Intel 386 and 486 microprocessors. He also went on to lead the design of the company's Pentium processor, a news agency PTI report mentioned.
The Police has registered an FIR against the cab driver under various Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by doing an act rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life) and 304-A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.
The accused has not yet been arrested, an official from the NRI police station said.