Foreign Tourists In Kochi Tear Down Pro-Palestine Posters: ‘Did It For Jewish People’

Two foreign female tourists allegedly destroyed pro-Palestine boards erected in Kerala's Kochi city. A widely shared clip on social media shows the foreigners arguing with the locals over the posters, stating it was "insulting" to the Jewish people.
The Kochi city police on Tuesday filed a case against the two women. As reported by The Indian Express, the FIR, registered at Fort Kochi police station, does not identify the names of the accused, although a case has been registered under IPC section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot, whether or not riot is committed).
A video of the incident shows the two foreigners standing on the pavement, with pieces of pro-Palestine boards scattered around them. A local can be heard arguing with one of them, saying "You have destroyed this property". She was asked to clear the broken pieces.
The woman got into a heated argument with the locals, saying, “I did it for the Jewish people. You are promoting propaganda and lies.”
She was subsequently told by the locals that rather than tearing down the flags, she should have complained if she had any problems with them. The woman said, “But they will not take it down. This is promoting sectarianism.”
A man can then be heard saying, “There are Hindus, Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, everybody. We are living in India.”
“Jewish people are not here anymore,” the foreigner responded. “You guys make money off Jewish people, but there are no Jews here.”
Following the incident, the organisation filed a complaint, and the police opened an investigation. Media reports said they were released from the police station as the offence is bailable.