Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Foreign National Duped By Fake Cops In Gurugram

According to police, the incident happened Thursday around 8.00 pm when Rain was visiting a restaurant where a friend of his from Riyadh had invited him.

Foreign National Duped By Fake Cops In Gurugram
Fake cops rob foreign national in Gurugram. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 9:49 pm

An Iraqi national was duped of US $3200 by two men who posed as cops and stole the money from his bag, police said on Friday.  Rain, the victim who filed the complaint at Sadar Police Station, has been in the city for medical treatment of his wife at a private hospital, they said. They had both come to India on March 6, they said. 
 

According to police, the incident happened Thursday around 8.00 pm when Rain was visiting a restaurant where a friend of his from Riyadh had invited him. 


“I was standing outside the restaurant when I was accosted by two cops who had come in a car. They were in plain clothes but claimed they were cops. They asked for my passport and ID. Unsuspecting, I handed out the documents. And then they proceeded to check my bag, and while checking it, they stole US $3200,” Rain said in his complaint, according to the police. 

Related stories

Maharashtra: Gender Ratio In Raigad Rises To 977 Girls For 1000 Boys In 2020-21

No Clear Wind Blew In Uttar Pradesh But There Was An Undercurrent For BJP

From Jaws Of Death: Medical Students Recount Horrific Time In Ukraine On Return

He said he found the money missing when he checked his bag, but by that time the ‘fake cops’ had fled in the car. An FIR has been registered against two unknown persons under sections 379 (theft)and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said 

They have recovered CCTV footage of nearby areas but have got no clue so far, they said. “We are on the job and are trying to identify the car and the accused. They will be nabbed soon,” said Inspector Dinesh Kumar.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Gurugram Delhi-NCR Delhi Fake Cops Fake Police Fake Foreign National Foreign Indian City Indians India Delhi - NCR Gurugram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Book Review: Can Dedicating Most Of Our Waking Hours To Work Deliver Us Happiness?

Book Review: Can Dedicating Most Of Our Waking Hours To Work Deliver Us Happiness?