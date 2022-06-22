Five Ultras, Including Two Minors, Held In Chhattisgarh

Three Naxals were arrested, while two minor ultras were detained in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The ultras, from whom explosives and some other items were seized, were taken into custody from a forest patch near village Jarpalli under Pamed police station limits on Tuesday, said a senior police officer.

A joint team of the District Force (DF) and the 151st battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was undertaking anti-Naxal operations when they intercepted the ultras, said the officer.

The team recovered over 100 gelatin rods, 20 kilograms of urea, wire, two motorcycles and daily consumable items from their possession, he said. The arrested cadres were identified as Kunjam Joga (20), Karam Bhima (28), Lekaam Bhima (32), all residents of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the officer said.

-With PTI Input