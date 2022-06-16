Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Five Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

COVID-19 cases in Andaman. (Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 10:50 am

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,063 on Thursday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Four new patients have travel history, while one fresh infection was detected during contact tracing, it said. The Union territory now has 10 active cases, while 9,924 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.45 lakh samples for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people.

(With PTI inputs)

