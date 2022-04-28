Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Five 'Exotic' Monkeys, Wallaby Rescued In Assam, One Held

 Further investigation is on to ascertain from where the animals were brought and to which destination they were being taken. 

Five 'Exotic' Monkeys, Wallaby Rescued In Assam, One Held
Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 12:47 pm

Five "exotic" monkeys and a wallaby were rescued from a vehicle in Assam's Kamrup district and a person was arrested in this connection, a forest official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest personnel intercepted the vehicle at Hajo on Wednesday and recovered six cages in which the animals were found. 

The forest personnel team led by North Kamrup Division Range Officer Sangeeta Rani Singha apprehended the person, while another fled the spot, the official said. Further investigation is on to ascertain from where the animals were brought and to which destination they were being taken. 

Related stories

Primates Vs Canines? Angry Monkeys Wipe Out Dogs In Maharashtra Village In 'Revenge Killing'

Species of the "exotic" monkeys were yet to be ascertained, while the wallaby is a marsupial that is like a small kangaroo and is found in Australia and New Guinea. Assam has recently witnessed seizures of rare animals which are not found in the region.  

Wildlife trafficking is a major concern in the northeastern states with endangered and rare animals being targeted, the official said. Another forest official pointed out that body parts of animals like one-horned rhinoceros, elephants and tigers were earlier trafficked to several countries in north and southeast Asia.

Traffickers have, however, shifted their attention to other rare animals including gecko, pangolin and more recently kangaroos and chimpanzees with the northeast region serving as a transit route for the trafficking of these animals.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Wallaby Marsupial Exotic Monkeys Assam's Kamrup District Wildlife Traffick Seizures Of Rare Animals Gecko Pangolin Kangaroos Chimpanzees Northeast Region
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nokia Sees Q1 Operating Profits Down 18%, Sales Up 1%

Nokia Sees Q1 Operating Profits Down 18%, Sales Up 1%

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court