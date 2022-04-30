Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
National

Fire Fighting Operations Continue At Bhalswa Landfill Site In Delhi

An official had said rising temperatures lead to the formation of “extremely flammable” methane gas at the dumping yards.

Fire at Bhalswa landfill PTI

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 3:35 pm

Fire fighting operations are still going on to douse the blaze that broke out in north Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site earlier this week, officials said on Saturday. 

Five fire tenders are still working on the spot to douse the flames, they said. 

A massive fire broke out at the site on Tuesday evening. Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey. 

Local residents on Wednesday said the thick smoke was choking them. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

An official had said rising temperatures lead to the formation of “extremely flammable” methane gas at the dumping yards.

On Friday, a police complaint was filed by those residing near Bhalswa landfill site against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. 

The residents filed the complaint at the Bhalswa Dairy police station, demanding legal action against North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Archana Dilip Singh and North MCD standing committee vice-chairman Vijay Kumar Bhagat. 

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed "corruption" in the municipal corporation for the frequent fires at landfill sites in the city, saying the BJP-ruled civic bodies should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage.

Gyan Sarovar School, a child resource centre for children of ragpickers living near the Bhalswa landfill site, has been closed for a week as thick smoke enveloped the area.

Three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours. 

