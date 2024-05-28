National

Fire Breaks Out In Ramgarh Forest, Near Kainchi Dham Ashram

A fire broke out in the hills near Neem Karoli Baba Ashram Kainchi Dham in Nainital, Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening. As per Nainital Police, the location of the fire was not close to the temple and was doused immediately.

Fire Breaks Out In Hills Near Neem Karoli Baba Ashram Kainchi Dham
As soon as the fire broke out, the administration rushed to the spot. At present, the fire department is trying to control the fire, which is threatening to spread across the region.

As soon as the fire broke out, the administration rushed to the spot. At present, the fire department is trying to control the fire, which is threatening to spread across the region.

As per a report by Amar Ujala, forest department officials stated that a piece of land near Hartapa had caught on fire and spread quickly. The strong winds in the region added fuel to the fire and caused it be spread rapidly.

However, officials have added that the area where the fire broke out is at a far distance from the Kainchi Dham temple

Nainital Police has also confirmed that the location of the fire - which originated at Ramgarh forest, which is very far and in the opposite direction to Bhowali Kainchi Mandir. Police officials further added that the fire was doused off immediately.

This fire in Uttarakhand comes a month after the massive forest fires in the state. As per the Forest Survey of India, since November 1, 2023, Uttarakhand has recorded as many as 1368 fires, including the 789 detected between April 1 and April 30, 2024.

Following the massive fires, the Indian Air Force and Army were roped it to control the flames before they reached inside the city. Taking notice of the fires, the Supreme Court of India slammed that state government for mismanagement.

The top government criticized the Uttarakhand government for providing insufficient funds to the forest department and assigning state officials with the department to election duty amid the ongoing fires in the state.

As per a report by NDTV, the central government was also slammed for allocating Uttarakhand with Rs 3.15 crore to deal with forest forests, which usually have a demand of Rs 10 crores.

