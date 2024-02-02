Finance Minister Did Not Say Single Word On Unemployment: Priyanka Slams Interim Budget

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that there is neither any vision nor any plan to create new jobs in the Centre's interim Budget and said the "biggest misfortune" is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not say a single word on unemployment.
She also claimed that the BJP-led government has failed to curb inflation and unemployment, and its interim Budget has disappointed every section of the society. In a post on X, the Congress general secretary said the two biggest troubles that the people of India are facing are unemployment and inflation.
"What measures were taken in the central government's budget to deal with these two problems?" she asked. "Unemployment has broken all records. Big institutes of the country such as IIMs and IITs are facing the challenge of placements. There is neither any vision nor any plan in the budget to create new jobs and deal with unemployment. The biggest misfortune is that the finance minister did not say a single word on unemployment," Gandhi said.