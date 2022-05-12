Fifty-Five New COVID-19 Cases In Mizoram

Mizoram on Thursday recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,27,849, a health department official said. The death toll stood at 697 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for the last 10 days, he said.

The daily positivity rate increased to 12 per cent from 7.73 per cent the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 455 sample tests, the official said. The northeastern state now has 209 active cases.

Forty-six people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,26,943, the official said. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.60 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19.25 lakh samples for COVID-19. According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.52 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday with 6.92 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines. At least 42,192 people got the precautionary dose.

