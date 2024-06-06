National

Farmers' Stir, 'Mistakes' In Ticket Distribution Led To BJP's Fall In Seats: Rajasthan Minister

In the election results declared on Tuesday, the BJP secured 14 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, with the Congress winning eight and the India bloc partners -- the CPI(M), the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the Bharat Adivasi Party -- winning one seat each.

Representational Image
Farmers' Stir, 'Mistakes' In Ticket Distribution Led To BJP's Fall In Seats: Rajasthan Minister Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Rajasthan minister Jhabar Singh Kharra said on Thursday that farmers' agitation and mistakes in ticket distribution in the Lok Sabha elections were some of the factors behind the BJP's decline in number of seats in the state.

In the election results declared on Tuesday, the BJP secured 14 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, with the Congress winning eight and the India bloc partners -- the CPI(M), the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the Bharat Adivasi Party -- winning one seat each.

The BJP had swept all the 25 seats in 2014 and had won 24 seats in 2019 while its coalition partner the RLP had secured victory on one seat.

"We could not break the misconception created by the opposition regarding our slogan of 400-plus seats. There was the impact of the farmers' movement and mistakes in ticket distribution. There were many things that had an impact," minister of state Kharra told reporters at the BJP office here.

He said the party will have to work harder now.

Asked about the accountability for defeat, he said all the BJP workers take responsibility for the defeat.

"It is a collective responsibility, not an individual responsibility," he said.

On the indication by cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena to quit due to defeat of the party candidates on seats under his responsibility, Kharra said it will be ensured that he remains in the cabinet.

"It is hoped that he will remain in the cabinet in accordance with the sentiments of the workers and the central leadership," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap, June 6: Kangana Slapped; Things Fine Between Natasa, Hardik & More Stories
  2. MP: Five Children Employed In Two Eateries Rescued In Indore; Case Registered
  3. Bengaluru Court Extends Prajwal Revanna''s SIT Custody Till June 10
  4. Kerala: Congress-Led UDF Blames CPI(M) For BJP's Increase In Vote Share, Thrissur win
  5. J-K: Medical Student Booked Over 'Blasphemous' Posts
Entertainment News
  1. Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By CISF Security Personnel; Constable Detained For Questioning
  2. 'Bookworm' Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Once You Start Reading There's No Going Back'
  3. Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life
  4. ‘Namacool’: 5 Reasons Why Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul’s Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  5. Anil Kapoor Confirms June 21 As The Premiere Date Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Says ‘We Are Both Young At Heart’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Live Updates: Blue Tigers Eye Victory In Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Match
  2. ISSF World Cup 2024: India's Sarabjot Singh Shoots Gold In Munich Outshining 4-Time Olympian
  3. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Brian Masaba Proud As UGN Make History With First WC Win
  4. Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Shaun Marsh Plays Down Mitchell Starc Injury Fears After AUS Win
  5. French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Confirms Successful Knee Surgery Following Roland Garros Withdrawal
World News
  1. Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe To Attend PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony
  2. EU Parliament Election 2024: 27 Nations Head To The Polls To Pick Parliament | All You Need To Know
  3. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers Affects 25 States, 162 Sick
  4. Nearly 40 Years Later, Woman Claims To Be Missing Cherrie Mahan Who Vanished From School Bus Stop
  5. Princess Kate Middleton May Not Return To Royal Duties, Say Reports And Royal Family Experts
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Govt Formation 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Demands Probe Into 'Biggest Stock Market Scam' After Exit Polls Go Wrong
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win