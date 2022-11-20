Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Home National

Explosion In Mangaluru Auto An 'Act Of Terror': Karnataka DGP

On Sunday, Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said that the explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror.'

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 11:49 am

The explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror,' Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the DGP said, "It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with the intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies."

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

National Karnataka DGP Mangaluru Act Of Terror Central Agencies Blast Autorickshaw
