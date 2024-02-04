Explained: Why Is RLD Unhappy Over Seats For 2024 Elections In Uttar Pradesh, What Are INDIA Bloc's Seat-Sharing Troubles In UP?

The Jats have voted for the BJP in recent years and have continued to vote for the party despite leading the charge in the farm protests. While this may puzzle many, Bijnor-based Jat leader Digambar Singh earlier told Outlook that Jats don’t vote as a bloc and that explains their participation in protests and simultaneous vote for the BJP.

"There are sections of Jats aligned with the BJP as well as the RLD. The Jats don’t vote as a collective as there is no one Jat leader. There is no Chaudhary Charan Singh or Mahender Singh Tikait anymore to lead the community and become its face. Jats vote depending upon their personal preferences and calculations on which party better suits their interests," said Singh, Youth State President of Bharatiya Kisan Union-Apolitical (BKU-A).

As for the Jats voting patterns, Singh said that a section of the community —around 40 per cent in his analysis— votes for the BJP for reasons like personal preference and law and order and another 20 per cent goes with the flow and the rest are with RLD or are undecided.

He told Outlook, "While the BJP has not been able to do much on corruption in the state despite trying, it has managed to improve the law and order situation. For rural families, particularly whose women have to go out, better law and order is a big factor. A person may overlook low prices for crops if there is a sense of safety."