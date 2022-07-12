Expert Consultation Needed To Resolve Flood, Erosion From Bhutan Waters: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the Assam government would hold consultations with experts to find a solution to the problem of flood and erosion caused by waters gushing in from Bhutan to the adjoining areas.

Sarma underlined that a study was needed on how the water flowing in from Bhutan could be channelised so that erosion along the river banks was controlled. The Water Resources department has already been asked to prepare a project and long-term measures would be taken based on it, he told reporters after visiting an erosion site at Laokhriguri in Chirang district.

"As Assam is situated on the foothills of Bhutan, floods and erosion caused by water gushing in from the upper reaches will be a recurring problem for us," Sarma said. "We have to talk to experts and find a solution." He highlighted that embankments could hold water only to a limit, adding that the problems get compounded when it rains in Bhutan as well as in Assam.

At least 192 people have been killed in floods and landslides in the state this year so far, with over 3.6 lakh people in 10 districts still reeling under the deluge. Sarma reviewed the facilities at Laokhriguri relief camp. He went to Bongaigaon district also to review the relief and rehabilitation measures for the flood-affected people.

"Visited Tinkonia Part 1 (Gobindapur) under Srijangram Revenue Circle in Bongaigaon to inspect the erosion-hit area & interacted with affected people," he tweeted later. Sarma said he reviewed relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken by district administration at the Malegarh Higher Secondary School campus.

The chief minister said Rs 3,800 each has been provided to 4,000 flood-hit families and other assistance to over 3 lakh affected people in Bongaigaon district. "We'll also provide financial assistance for damage caused to houses and study materials of students during the flood," he added.

