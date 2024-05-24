Excise Scam: ED Opposes Kavitha’s Bail Plea, Says Release To Affect Probe To Unearth Conspiracy

“K Kavitha has conspired with other people and actively involved in payment of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore and then in establishing the money laundering ecosystem, that is, M/s Indo Spirits through her proxy which generated proceeds of crime of Rs 192.8 crore. By such acts, K Kavitha is involved in various processes and activities relating to proceeds of crime (POC) to the tune of Rs 292.8 crore,” the probe agency said in its counter affidavit.