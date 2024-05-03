National

Excise Policy 'Scam': HC Asks CBI, ED To Respond To Sisodia’s Pleas For Bail

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sisodia’s pleas challenging a trial court’s April 30 order by which his bail petitions were dismissed.

Delhi HC seeks CBI and ED's response on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the CBI and ED on former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

Sisodia, in an interim application, urged the court to continue the trial court’s order allowing him to meet his ailing wife once a week in custody, during pendency of his pleas.

As the counsel for the ED submitted that the probe agency has no objection if the trial court order is continued, Justice Sharma allowed the request.

The trial court had dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

