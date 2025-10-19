Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Escapes Unhurt After Car Meets With Accident In Meerut

Harish Rawat's convoy crashed on NH-58 near Kharoli, Meerut, after a pedestrian caused the escort vehicle to brake suddenly, leading to a pile-up.
Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat had a narrow escape on Saturday evening when his convoy was involved in a road accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The 77-year-old politician, en route from Delhi to Dehradun after paying respects to the late Uday Soni, emerged unscathed, though his vehicle sustained significant damage.
The incident unfolded between on NH-58 near Kharoli, when a pedestrian suddenly appeared in front of the lead police escort vehicle, prompting an abrupt brake. This triggered a chain reaction, with trailing vehicles, including Rawat's car, colliding into each other. Alert security personnel swiftly transferred the former CM to a backup vehicle, allowing the convoy to continue without further delay. A head constable in the escort vehicle suffered minor injuries, but no other serious harm was reported.
Rawat himself allayed concerns via a post on X, stating in Hindi: "I am okay. There is nothing to worry about. The car has definitely suffered damages," accompanied by a photo of himself looking composed. Local Congress leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh praised the police's prompt response for preventing a potential tragedy. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the mishap, highlighting ongoing road safety challenges on busy national highways.