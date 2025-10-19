Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Escapes Unhurt After Car Meets With Accident In Meerut

The incident unfolded between on NH-58 near Kharoli, when a pedestrian suddenly appeared in front of the lead police escort vehicle, prompting an abrupt brake. This triggered a chain reaction, with trailing vehicles, including Rawat's car, colliding into each other. Alert security personnel swiftly transferred the former CM to a backup vehicle, allowing the convoy to continue without further delay. A head constable in the escort vehicle suffered minor injuries, but no other serious harm was reported.