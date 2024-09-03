National

Ex-Atlas Cycles President Shoots Self At His Home, Mentions About Harassment In Suicide Note: Delhi Police

Delhi Police said the initial investigation revealed former Atlas Cycles president Salil Kapoor allegedly shot himself with a revolver while sitting in the temple area of his home.

Delhi Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) |
info_icon

Delhi Police on Tuesday said Salil Kapoor who was former president of Atlas Cycles died allegedly by suicide at his home in the national capital’s APJ Abdul Kalam Marg. Kapoor was 70-years-old.

Reports said after receiving the information, police arrived at the scene at around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. The police also recovered a suicide note from Kapoor's home, reports said.

The initial investigation revealed Kapoor allegedly shot himself with a revolver while sitting in the temple area of his three-storey home, reports said.

Reportedly, in the suicide note found by police, Kapoor alleged harassment by a few people.

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Salil Kapoor, a former President of Atlas Cycles, died allegedly by shooting himself at his residence at Doctor APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. A police team is present at the spot. A suicide note has been recovered, allegations of harassment has been made against a few people," Delhi Police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In 2015, Kapoor was arrested from Uttarakhand by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in two cases of cheating involving Rs 9 crore.

The case involved a man, Satinder Nath Maira, who alleged that he had given Rs 13 crore to Salil Kapoor's family friend Prashant Kapoor for investing it. Later, Salil Kapoor reportedly had issued seven post-dated cheques, but all were dishonoured.

During the police investigation, Kapoor was declared an absconder by the Saket court.

Besides, case was also registered against Kapoor after a woman, Sunita Bansal filed a complaint and alleged that Kapoor had cheated her of Rs 4 crore.

