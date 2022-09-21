Ensure Timely Redressal Of Complaints: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor To Deputy Commissioners

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners to monitor the functioning of subordinate offices to ensure timely redressal of complaints and speedy delivery of services.

Sinha interacted with randomly selected applicants of JK-IGRAMS through virtual mode during the 'LG’s Mulaqaat - Live public grievance hearing' at the Civil Secretariat here.

During the interaction, the Lt Governor issued on-spot directions based on various complaints and grievances, including posting of a head master at a government school in Doda, installation of an ATM at Purkhoo in Jammu, checking of overloading in public transport vehicles, and non-availability of intra-district cab service on the Dawar-Bandipora route.

The Lt Governor directed the deputy commissioners to monitor the functioning of subordinate offices to ensure timely redressal of complaints and speedy and efficient delivery of services. Ensure fairness, objectiveness and speed with transparent mechanism to address public grievances. Digitisation of revenue records should be completed as soon as possible, he said.

Sinha also passed directions for organising debates, essay writing competitions on the theme of "truth and non-violence" in educational institutions across the Union Territory.

