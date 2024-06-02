National

Emergency Sounded After Vistara Paris-Mumbai Flight Gets Bomb Threat

Vistara in its statement said, ‘a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline's flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024.’

PTI
Vistara Paris-Mumbai flight gets bomb threat. (Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A full emergency was declared after a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 persons onboard from Paris received a bomb threat at the Mumbai airport prior to its arrival on Sunday.

Reports said the flight landed at 10:19 am at Mumbai on Sunday.

null - null
Chennai-Mumbai Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Receiving Bomb Threat

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per news agency PTI, Vistara on Sunday reported that its," flight UK 024 from Paris' Charles de Gualle airport to Mumbai received a hand written note on an airsickness bag threatening a bomb.”

It said following this, full emergency was declared at 10:08 am, as the flight was scheduled to land at 10:19 am.

Operations at Srinagar Airport Were Halted for One Hour Following a Bomb Threat - null
Srinagar Airport Operations Halted For An Hour After Bomb Threat

BY PTI

"There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight," the report quoting a source as saying.

The airliner Vistara in its statement said, "a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline's flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024."

A passenger being evacuated after the Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received bomb threat on Tuesday | - PTI
Bomb Threat On Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo Flight Prompts Evacuation, Passengers Exit Using Slides | WATCH

BY Outlook Web Desk

Following the protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities, a Vistara spokesperson said in the statement.

It also said that the flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and the airline is fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  2. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  4. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
  5. Weather News: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rains In 6 States; Heatwave Warnings In Punjab, Delhi & Odisha
Entertainment News
  1. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  2. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  3. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
  4. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya
  5. Janhvi Kapoor On Foray Into South Cinema: It Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom
Sports News
  1. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  3. World Cup Qualifier Against Kuwait Could 'Change The Careers' Of Players, Says Igor Stimac
  4. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham Hails 'World Class' Carlo Ancelotti After Champions League Heroics
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six