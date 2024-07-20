National

Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's followers on X reached 100 million, making him the second most-followed world politician after former US President Barack Obama.

Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with X CEO Elon Musk | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The micro-blogging site—X CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the most followed political leader in the world on his X.

"Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!", Elon Musk wrote on X on Friday.

Last week, Modi's followers on X reached 100 million, making him the second most-followed world politician after former US President Barack Obama. Obama has more than 131 million followers on X.

The Republican presidential nominee for the 2024 elections and former US President Donald Trump is at the third spot, with more than 87 million followers on X.

The meeting is expected in the week of April 22 - X/@narendramodi
'Looking Forward': Musk To Meet PM Modi In India, Likely To Discuss Tesla Investment Plan

BY Outlook Web Desk

U S President Joe Biden who has over 38 million followers is at the fourth spot, followed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Hillary Clinton.

In terms of the most followed people on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter (now X) in October 2022, is at the top spot with more than 190 million followers.

After Musk, Barack Obama is the second most followed person in the world on X.

Besides, star Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has over 112 million followers on X, is at the third spot, followed by Canadian musician Justin Bieber and Barbadian singer Rihanna.

