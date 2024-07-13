'Tight Slap On BJP's Face': Congress Reacts As INDIA Wins 10 Of 13 Seats In By-Election 2024

Rahul Gandhi On By Election Results 2024

In a post in Hindi on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said: "The results of the by-elections held in 7 states have made it clear that the web of 'fear and illusion' woven by the BJP has been broken. Every class, including farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen and employees wants to completely destroy the dictatorship and establish the rule of justice."