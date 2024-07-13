'Tight Slap On BJP's Face': Congress Reacts As INDIA Wins 10 Of 13 Seats In By-Election 2024

The Congress on Saturday hailed the assembly bypoll results in which the INDIA bloc parties won 10 out of 13 seats. The BJP won two seats, while an Independent candidate took one seat.
The by-elections, held across seven states on Wednesday, saw voting in 13 constituencies. The states that went to polls included West Bengal (4 seats), Himachal Pradesh (3), Uttarakhand (2), and one seat each in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.
The Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK are among the INDIA bloc parties that fielded candidates in the bypolls. Here's how Congress reacted:
Mallikarjun Kharge On By Election Results 2024
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lauded the party workers and said the victory shows that the people have completely rejected the "arrogance, misgovernance and negative politics of the BJP".
Reacting to the results, Kharge said the party bows before the people for the positive result of the assembly by-elections.
"We thank and express our gratitude to them from the bottom of our hearts for voting for the Congress party candidates. We salute all the Congress workers for their hard work and efforts in adverse circumstances," he said.
"This victory shows that the people have completely rejected the arrogance, misgovernance and negative politics of the BJP," Kharge said.
"This is also a strong proof of the falling political credibility of Modi-Shah ji," he added.
Rahul Gandhi On By Election Results 2024
In a post in Hindi on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said: "The results of the by-elections held in 7 states have made it clear that the web of 'fear and illusion' woven by the BJP has been broken. Every class, including farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen and employees wants to completely destroy the dictatorship and establish the rule of justice."
The public is now completely standing with the INDIA bloc for the betterment of their lives and to protect the Constitution, he said.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra On By Election Results 2024
Reacting to the results, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that in the by-elections held on 13 seats in seven states, the people of the country have given their support to the INDIA bloc.
"The people of Devbhumi Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have expressed their trust in Congress. Many congratulations to all the winning candidates of Congress and INDIA," she said.
"The people of the country have understood that the politics of misleading people 100 years back and 100 years ahead will not benefit the country. The people want positive politics that improves their present and prepares a clear blueprint for a bright future," Priyanka Gandhi said.
"We are committed to the needs and aspirations of young India," she said.
K C Venugopal On By Election Results 2024
In a statement, Congress MP K C Venugopal said today's by-poll results stand as a resounding victory for democracy and a strong rebuke to the BJP's "divisive politics".
"In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress Party has won two out of the three seats in Dehra and Nalagarh, reclaiming our position with a total of 40 seats. This triumph is a testament to the unwavering faith of the people of Himachal who have rejected the BJP's politics of horse trading and defections," he said.
"Today's results are a tight slap on the BJP's face, showcasing the public's strong disapproval of their pro-rich, dictatorial politics. The defeat of those who abandoned our cause for the BJP in Himachal and Uttarakhand underscores the rejection of opportunism over principled governance," Venugopal said.
"Not only that, they used all their dirty tricks departments, be it ED or CBI, to intimidate our leaders. The people, however, rejected this dangerous politics, resoundingly," he added.