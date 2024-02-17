National

Election Commission To Follow Supreme Court Directives On Electoral Bonds

The Supreme Court invalidated the electoral bonds scheme on Supreme Court asserting that it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression as outlined in the Constitution.

Outlook Web Desk
February 17, 2024

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated on Saturday that the Election Commission will adhere to the directives of the Supreme Court concerning the electoral bonds scheme.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar emphasized the commission's commitment to transparency in information flow and involvement.

"In its affidavit to the top court, the commission said it is in favour of transparency, and when the order is issued, it will take action as directed by the SC," Kumar explained.

Responding to a query regarding a case pending in the Supreme Court regarding elections conducted without Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the chief election commissioner commented, "Let the decision come…if required, changes will be made as per the court’s direction."

In a landmark decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court invalidated the electoral bonds scheme, asserting that it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression as outlined in the Constitution.

The unanimous verdict addressed a series of pleas challenging the legal validity of the central government’s electoral bonds scheme, which permitted anonymous funding to political parties.

The Supreme Court has instructed banks to cease further issuance of electoral bonds.

Additionally, the State Bank of India (SBI) has been directed to submit details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, to the Election Commission.

