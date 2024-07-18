'Ek Din Jaana Hi Tha...': Bhole Baba's Controversial Statement On Hathras Stampede That Killed 121

Self styled godman Bhole Baba is under fire for a recent controversial remark he made with regards to those who were killed in a stampede in Hathras last month. Speaking to reporters, Bhole Baba, also known as Surajpal Jatav and Narayan Sakar, stated that everyone born has to die someday.
Speaking to IANS, Bhole Babe said - "Honi ko kaun taal sakta hai, jo aaya hai, use ek din Jana hi hai... (No one can challenge the inevitable. Everyone who came to this world has to leave one day -- some before, some later)"
On July 2, a total of 121 people, all devotees of Bhole Baba, were killed at a stampede at the satsang site in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. A total of 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in the village for the religious event.
After investigation, an FIR had been issued against the organisers of the satsang for allowing 2.5 lakh devotees for a event which could only host 80,000. Bhole Babe, however, was not named in the FIR.
On Wednesday, the self-styled preacher reached his Ashram in Kasganj and has urged his followers to not visit. As per Baba's lawyer AP Singh, the godman is in the ashram for medical reasons.
"He has reached his ashram and will stay here. He came here from his another ashram. He was never at anyone's place or any hotel or another country," stated Singh.