National

Eight Killed As Sand-Laden Truck Overturns In UP

Superintendent of Police Keshav Chadra Goswami said the victims were buried alive under the sand.

Sand-laden truck overturns in uttar pradesh
info_icon

A sand-laden truck overturned on people sleeping outside their house here early Wednesday, leaving eight members of a family dead, police said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Chadra Goswami said the victims were buried alive under the sand.

Locals tried to remove the sand to rescue the family but in vain. A bulldozer was subsequently called to remove the sand and the bodies recovered.

The deceased were identified as Awdhesh (40), his wife Sudha (35) and their three children Lalla (5), Sunaina (11) and Buddu (4) besides their relative Karan (35), his wife Hero (30) and their daughter Komal (5).

"Another five-year-old girl was injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital," the officer said. The truck driver has been arrested.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ndi from his office on 'X'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand: Schools To Remain Closed Till June 15 Due To Severe Heat
  2. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  3. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Holds Road Show In Kerala
  4. Will PM Modi Deliver Special Category Status For Andhra, Asks Cong
  5. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM; Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. All Eyes On Reasi: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra And Others Condemn Vaishno Devi Terrorist Attack
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend The Gala? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Set To Make Her Comeback With 'Sisterhood' - Check Poster Inside
  4. After Darshan, His Close Friend And Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  5. Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Canada Opener Aaron Johnson Praises Level Playing Field Of New York Pitches
  3. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: T20 World Cup Match Washed Out In Florida, Points Shared - In Pics
  4. England At Euro 2024: Anthony Gordon Says Three Lions Squad Has 'Never Been So Competitive'
  5. Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn
World News
  1. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  2. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
  3. World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme, Significance, History & More
  4. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  5. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka