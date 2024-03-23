National

ED Seizes Rs 50 Lakh Worth US Dollars From US Returned Man At Vadodara Airport

The central agency also carried out searches at the residence of the man, who has not been identified, in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Saturday.

Advertisement

P
PTI
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
ED seizes lakhs from US returned man
info_icon

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized USD 60,000 worth about Rs 50 lakh from a man at the Vadodara airport after he landed there from the US via Delhi.

The central agency also carried out searches at the residence of the man, who has not been identified, in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Saturday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a statement said that the man did not declare the foreign currency to the Customs authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after he landed there on Friday from the US.

He was intercepted when he arrived in Vadodara through a connecting flight from Delhi and USD 60,000 (worth about Rs 50 lakh) was recovered from his bag.

Advertisement

The currency was seized on the reasonable belief that the said foreign currency was brought into India in contravention of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015, the ED said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2, Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow Give Flying Start
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra