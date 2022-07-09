Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

ED Seizes Rs 5.32-Cr Cash After Raids Against Jharkhand CM's Aide, Linked Persons

The search teams have seized Rs 5.32 crore in cash from the premises of a person and incriminating documents from multiple locations, officials said, adding that raids at a few locations are continuing.

undefined
ED Seizes Rs 5.32-Cr Cash After Raids Against Jharkhand CM's Aide, Linked Persons

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 3:07 pm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 5.32 crore cash after it conducted raids at about 18 locations in Jharkhand as part of a money laundering investigation against Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and those linked to him, officials said Saturday.

The searches were launched on Friday in Sahibganj district and its towns like Berhait and Rajmahal and the probe pertains to alleged irregularities in the award of toll plaza tenders in the state. The search teams have seized Rs 5.32 crore in cash from the premises of a person and incriminating documents from multiple locations, officials said, adding that raids at a few locations are continuing.

Related stories

ED Conducts Raids Against Vivo, Related Companies In Money Laundering Probe

Tamil Nadu: ED Attaches Over Rs 400-Cr Worth Assets In Two Money Laundering Probes

Mohammad Zubair's Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Police's Fresh Charges Include Money Laundering, Criminal Conspiracy

The money laundering case stems from a state police FIR and the ED is also looking at purported links between alleged illegal coal mining operatives and those involved in operations of toll plaza tenders in Jharkhand, official sources had said. The federal agency in May raided IAS officer Pooja Singhal, her businessman husband and others as part of a money laundering investigation against them.

The 2000-batch officer, who was holding the charge of Jharkhand mining secretary, was suspended by the state government following her arrest by the ED. A charge sheet was filed against her and others by the agency before a special PMLA court in Ranchi early this week. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Enforcement Directorate (ED) Money Laundering Investigation Pankaj Mishra Chief Minister Hemant Soren Sahibganj District FIR Registered IAS Officer Pooja Singhal Jharkhand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies