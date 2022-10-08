Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

EC Bars Thackeray, Shinde Camps From Using Shiv Sena Name And Symbol For Maharashtra Bypoll

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the commission asked them to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols.

Shiv Sena factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are battling to be the real Sena
Shiv Sena factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are battling to be the real Sena Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:57 pm

The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll.

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the commission asked them to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols.

The Commission can allocate the name and symbol to both factions from the options submitted.

The interim order came on Saturday on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll is approaching. 

 

Tags

National Election Commission Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thakeray Maharashtra Assembly Polls Andheri Bypoll Shiv Sena Cadre
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?