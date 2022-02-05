Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Drivers Travelling Alone In Cars Won't Be Fined For Not Wearing Masks: Delhi Health Dept

Not wearing face mask in public places attracts a penalty of Rs 2,000 in Delhi.

Drivers Travelling Alone In Cars Won't Be Fined For Not Wearing Masks: Delhi Health Dept
No fine for not wearing face masks for lone occupants of a vehicle in Delhi (Representative Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 3:45 pm

The Delhi health department in a late night order on Friday said drivers travelling alone in cars will not be penalised for not wearing face masks. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, decided to exempt lone occupants of a vehicle from wearing face masks.

The Delhi Epidemic Diseases, (Management of COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 was issued through a notification by the DDMA in 2020. Not wearing face masks in public places has been made an offence under the notification.

"The penalty under this provision of the said notification will not be applicable to a lone person in a self-driven four wheeler vehicle," the health department order stated. Not wearing face mask in public places attracts a penalty of Rs 2,000 in Delhi. Enforcement teams had also been catching and penalising lone drivers in vehicles if found without wearing masks.

Related stories

Staggered Lunch Breaks, Sanitisation Of Premises: DDMA Guidelines For Reopening Of Schools, Varsities

Covid-19: DDMA Lifts Curbs In Delhi; Schools Upto Class 12th To Reopen From Monday

Delhi: DDMA Lifts Weekend Curfew, Odd-Even System Of Opening Shops

The Delhi High Court had on February 1 directed that the DDMA should look at several orders issued by it in relation to COVID-19 protocols referring to the mandatory face mask norm for lone occupants of vehicles.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Delhi Face Mask Penalty Covid Protocols District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Driving, Drivers, Transport
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

COVID-19: MP Govt Removes Restriction On Number Of Wedding Guests

New Covid Cases Have Declined, But No Room For Complacency: J&K LG

Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop To 344 In Pondy

Tripura To Soon Have National Law University: Official

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games