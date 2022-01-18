Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
DPIIT holds stakeholder meet on proposed e-commerce policy

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday held a meeting with different stakeholders, including domestic and foreign companies, on the proposed e-commerce policy, an official said.

- Representational Image/ Unsplash

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 8:14 pm

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday held a meeting with different stakeholders, including domestic and foreign companies, on the proposed e-commerce policy, an official said.The meeting was attended by domestic and foreign e-commerce firms besides domestic traders body CAIT (Confederation of All India Traders) and associations related to the MSME sector, the official added.

CAIT in a statement said the meeting was attended by All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), Retailers Association of India, Laghu Udyog Bharti, and Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME). Representatives of e-commerce firms, including Amazon and Flipkart, also attended the virtual meeting, which was chaired by DPIIT Additional Secretary Anil Agarwal, along with other senior officials of the ministry.

Confirming his participation in the meeting, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the e-commerce policy should have clear stipulations about transparent operations of e-commerce platforms, easy accessibility and adequate grievance redressal system, and non-discriminatory access of marketplace platforms to all stakeholders and value chain. It should also have stipulations about the avoidance of conflict of interest among marketplace platforms, sellers and various service providers on the platform.

The meeting holds significance as the department is in the process of formulating the policy.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Trade Indian Trade And Exports CAIT Policy Making
