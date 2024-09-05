National

Don't You Remember My Story?

In 2022, Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape cases in the country for the fourth year in a row, according to NCRB. The state led with 5,399 rape cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 3,690, Madhya Pradesh with 3,029 and Maharashtra with 2,904. If the survivor belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, Section 12(4) of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act mandates compensation of Rs 5 lakh for rape cases and Rs 8.5 lakh for gang rape cases. Half of the amount must be provided once the case is registered and medical examinations are conducted. The Rajasthan law also includes provisions for comprehensive rehabilitation encompassing health care, education, and even housing and government employment if necessary. Due to negligence, however, survivors in Rajasthan are receiving neither timely compensation nor complete rehabilitation. “In Rajasthan,” says rights activist Kavita Srivastava, a member of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), “there are several cases where victims receive no rehabilitation. While media coverage might prompt some investigation, there is no follow-up once the initial attention fades.”