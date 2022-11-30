Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

DMK MP A Raja Summoned In A 2015 Disproportionate Assets Case

Home National

DMK MP A Raja Summoned In A 2015 Disproportionate Assets Case

A Raja was summoned by a special court here on Wednesday in connection with the case of disproportionate assets.

DMK MP A Raja
DMK MP A Raja PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 8:34 pm

A special court here on Wednesday summoned DMK Lok Sabha MP A Raja to appear in person in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

The case is related to the 2015 disproportionate assets case in which the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) charge sheet indicted Raja, now representing the Nilgiris parliamentary constituency.

As per the charge sheet filed against Raja in August 2022, as a Union minister in 2007 he had allegedly granted infrastructure status to a Gurugram-based real-estate firm to build a hotel in the Kancheepuram district in exchange for money.

The charge sheet alleged that the real-estate firm routed the payment of Rs 4.56 crore to Raja through a company named Kovai Shelters Private Limited belonging to a close aide of the former Union minister. Raja's relatives are also the directors of the firm.

The CBI had charged him with amassing assets worth Rs 5.53 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The case was transferred to a special court that hears cases against MPs and MLAs in Chennai, and it came up for hearing on Wednesday.

Judge T Sivakumar issued summons to Raja, Krishnamurthy, and N Ramesh, among others purportedly involved in the case, to appear in person.

The case has been adjourned to January 10, 2023.

Related stories

We Are Not Against Criticism, AIADMK Has No Locus Standi To Criticise: TN CM

Anti-Hindi Agitation Escalates, 85-Year-Old Ends Life Before DMK Office

AIADMK Petitions TN Guv Against DMK Over Corruption, Others

Tags

National DMK A Raja Gurugram Real Estate Firm Union Minister The Central Bureau Of Investigation Kancheepuram Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected