Did Kashmir's ‘Islamist’ Voters Turn Secular Nationalists In Three Months? 

When the results of the parliamentary elections were announced, Engineer Rashid's victory in the north Kashmir constituency of Baramulla came as a surprise to political leaders like National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. Rashid, who was then in Tihar jail on Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act charges, entered the contest very late. But he managed to beat Abdullah and Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone by a huge margin. Rashid got nearly 470,000 votes, while Abdullah trailed at around 268,000 votes and Lone got about 173,000 votes. The margin of victory seemed to have shocked Omar and Lone so much that three months after the defeat, during campaigning for the Assembly elections, Omar refused to call him Engineer saying he is only diploma holder, and Lone went further saying articles appearing in Rashid's name were by ghost writers.