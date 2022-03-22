Dhami To Take Oath As Uttarakhand Chief Minister On 23 March



Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn-in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Wednesday, 23 March, at a ceremony at the Parade Ground in Dehradun in the presence of BJP brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The ceremony, where the chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues will take oath, is scheduled to be held at 2.30 pm, according the state BJP's media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan.



Apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur will attend the ceremony.



PTI has reported that the Uttarakhand Cabinet will likely have at least three new faces as previous Cabinet members Harak Singh Rawat and Yashpal Arya joined the Congress party ahead of the Assembly polls and Swami Yatishwaranand lost his seat. BJP will need new faces to fill their vacant posts.

With PTI Inputs