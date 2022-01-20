Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Dera Followers Involved In 2015 Sacrilege Incident: Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh

Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh said that both the previous SAD-BJP regime and the Congress government could not deliver justice despite the lapse of seven years after the 2015 sacrilege incidents.

Dera Followers Involved In 2015 Sacrilege Incident: Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh
It is a coincidence that Justice Ranjit Singh's book is being released now, he said. - Twitter

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 9:38 am

Justice (retired) Ranjit Singh, who headed a commission to probe the 2015 sacrilege incidents in Punjab, on Wednesday said it was the Dera Sacha Sauda sect followers who were behind the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib at Faridkot.

The former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court also said according to the available evidence, there was an “active role” of the then Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini in the subsequent police firing on people protesting the desecration incidents.

The former judge made the revelation, lamenting that both the previous SAD-BJP regime and the Congress government could not deliver justice despite the lapse of seven years after the incidents.

Justice Singh made the revelation in his book 'The Sacrilege', based on the inquiry he conducted into the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents. The book was launched here on Wednesday.
The incidents related to the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing at anti-sacrilege protesters at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan took place in 2015 in the Faridkot district. Two persons were killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan.

Related stories

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

The Amarinder Singh-led government had formed the one-man commission led by Justice Ranjit Singh in 2017 to inquire into several sacrilege incidents. The report was submitted in August 2018.
Addressing the media here, Justice Singh said the commission's report was debated in the state assembly and was accepted by the House but did not come out in the public domain.

“Effort has been made to bring various facts and truth before the public which led to the sacrilege incidents hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community and the nation leaving indelible scars,” he stated.
Justice Singh clarified that there was no political aim behind bringing out the book when he was asked about the release of the book just ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.
“It is a coincidence that the book is being released now. I neither had any political aim when the probe began nor now. I do not belong to any political party nor do I have any interest in it,” he said.

He further pointed out that the release of the book got delayed because of some administrative reasons.
“My only aim in writing this book is to bring out the truth," he said.
Asked who were responsible for the sacrilege incidents at Faridkot, the former judge said, “Dera 'premis' (followers) were responsible for the sacrilege incidents.”

He further said during the police investigation it was found that the Dera followers were responsible for the theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up hand-written sacrilegious posters and scattering the torn pages of the holy book.

To a question on police firing incidents, Justice Singh said according to the evidence available, there was an “active role” of the then Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini in it.
Sacrilege has been an emotive issue in Punjab. The ruling Congress had always slammed the Akalis over this issue as it took place during the previous SAD-BJP regime in 2015.
The delivery of justice in the 2015 sacrilege incidents was one of the important issues of the coming assembly polls in Punjab.

Tags

National Sacrilege Dera Sacha Sauda Sikhs: Deras Punjab CM
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused

Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Filed Nomination From Khatoli

Ban On Local Train Travel For Unvaccinated Is In Public Interest, Maha Govt Tells HC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony