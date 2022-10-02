Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Dengue Scare: MCD Conducts Fogging Drives At Ramlila Grounds In Delhi

The MCD has carried out fogging drives at 148 Ramlila grounds and 6,428 houses or places near them in all its 12 zones. It has also carried out various anti-larval measures at these sites, the civic body said in a statement.

Delhi Dengue Cases (Representational Image)
Delhi Dengue Cases (Representational Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Oct 2022 11:06 am

Amid rising cases of dengue in the capital, civic authorities have conducted fogging drives at 148 Ramlila grounds in Delhi and over 6,428 houses or places near them. Besides, spraying of insecticide is also being done at various Durga Puja pandals in the city, officials said.

"Generally, Ramlila committees request us to conduct fogging drives, but this year, we have taken action on our own," a senior official said. He acknowledged that rising cases of dengue is a factor in taking the step.

Over 520 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi this year so far, according to data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. 

The MCD has carried out fogging drives at 148 Ramlila grounds and 6,428 houses or places near them in all its 12 zones. It has also carried out various anti-larval measures at these sites, the civic body said in a statement.

Fogging drives have been conducted at Punjabi Bagh Ramlila ground, Janakpuri Ramlila ground, Harinagar Ramlila Maidan, Ramlila ground near Bharti College, Ramlila ground at Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, Ramlila ground at Dwarka Sector-10 and Sector-11, among other sites. 

The MCD also carried out public awareness campaigns along with fogging drives. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Dengue Cases On Rise In Bengal, 840 New Infections Reported

129 Fresh Cases Of Dengue In Delhi, Tally Rises To Over 500

Bengal Reports 635 New Dengue Cases

Tags

National Dengue Cases Delhi Civic Authorities Ramlila Grounds Durga Puja Pandals Municipal Corporation Public Awareness Campaigns
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming