Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Delhi Will Respond By Ensuring BJP's Defeat In 2024 Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Over Manish Sisodia's Arrest

Delhi Will Respond By Ensuring BJP's Defeat In 2024 Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Over Manish Sisodia's Arrest

CBI arrested Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in Delhi Excise Policy Scheme.

Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.(File photo) Photo: PTI

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 2:02 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre over AAP leader Manish Sisodia 's arrest, saying the people of Delhi will respond to it by ensuring the saffron party's defeat in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

"By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi, " Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The people of Delhi will respond to it by defeating the BJP in all the seven seats in the next Lok Sabha elections," the Samajwadi Party chief added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested for graft in June last year.

Both ministers have led what the AAP describes as the "successful transformation" of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's "popularity" and "continued electoral success".

