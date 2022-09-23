Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Delhi University Asks College Heads To Counsel Students For Suicide Prevention

DU Proctor Rajni Abbi said recently, it has been seen in the university that some students are unable to take the pressure and are taking their lives.

Delhi University
Delhi University File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 8:01 pm

Days after a student of Zakir Hussain College allegedly died by suicide, Delhi University on Friday advised college heads to counsel students from time to time and tell them about the value of human life.

In an advisory, DU Proctor Rajni Abbi said recently, it has been seen in the university that some students are unable to take the pressure and are taking their lives.

"All the heads, directors, principals, provosts, wardens are advised to counsel their students from time to time and explain to the students about the importance of human life and its value," Abbi said.

There have also been incidents wherein the proctor's office has received suicide threats from students over insignificant issues, she noted.

"This is also significant in light of a new batch of students joining the University of Delhi... There can be counselling sessions in the orientation programme regarding this," she added.

The student of Zakir Hussain College allegedly jumped off the college building in central Delhi's Kamla Market area on Tuesday, police said. The 20-year-old woman was a second-year BA Honours (Political Science) student, they said.

In a suicide note recovered from one of her pockets, she stated that she did not blame anyone for her extreme step, they said.

(With PTI Inputs)

