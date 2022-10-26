Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Traffic Police Asks Commuters To Avoid Karni Singh Shooting Range Road On Thursday, Friday

On Thursday and Friday, commuters are advised to avoid Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range Road between Mehrauli and Badarpur roads and Suraj Kund towards Faridabad.

Delhi Traffic Police.
Delhi Traffic Police Asks Commuters To Avoid Karni Singh Shooting Range Road On Thursday, Friday PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 8:01 pm

The Delhi Traffic Police has requested commuters to avoid Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, on Thursday and Friday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the traffic police said: "The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 and 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements." 

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Traffic Delhi Traffic Police KARNI SINGH Mehrauli BADARPUR Faridabad Commuters Police & Security Forces
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back