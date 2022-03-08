Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Temperature Rises To 30 Degrees Celsius, Two Notches Higher Than Usual

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 13.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the next 24 hours.

Delhi Temperature Rises To 30 Degrees Celsius, Two Notches Higher Than Usual
Temperature in Delhi rises. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 10:17 pm

The mercury in the national capital settled at 30.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, two notches above the season's average, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 35 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 13.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the next 24 hours.

Related stories

Delhi's Minimum Temperature Settles At 13.6 Degree Celsius

'Below Normal' Max Temperatures Likely In Northern Plains From Mar To May: IMD

Rise In Minimum Temperature Across Kashmir Valley

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle around 9 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

The air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday was recorded in the 'poor' category (reading 263) at around 9:30 pm, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Monday, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Temperature Temperature National Capital Mercury Warm Temperature Summer Season Summer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch | They Called Us Farzi, Lafangey

Watch | They Called Us Farzi, Lafangey

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police