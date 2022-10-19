Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi’s Air Quality Set To Worsen On Weekend: IMD

India Meteorological Department said Delhi's air quality continued to be in the poor category for the fourth consecutive day and forecasting agencies said it may turn ‘very poor’ by Saturday.

Air Pollution: Delhi Air Quality Worsens After Dussehra
Delhi's air quality set to worsen on weekend.(File photo) PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 8:00 pm

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality continued to be in the poor category for the fourth consecutive day and forecasting agencies said it may turn "very poor" by Saturday.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm stood at 228.

At least six out of the 35 monitoring stations in the city recorded the air quality in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the Decision Support System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the transport sector accounted for 15 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Related stories

Punjab To Augment Verka Milk Supply To Delhi: Bhagwant Mann

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Meet Mallikarjun Kharge In Delhi Separately, Congratulate Him On Election As Party Chief

Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Batch Of Petitions Challenging Agnipath Scheme On November 18

Tags

National India Delhi Air Quality Air Quality Index (AQI) India Meteorological Department (IMD) Forecast Prediction Indian Institute Of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Air Pollution Weekend
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Grenade Attack On Police Post In Ramban, No One Injured

J&K: Grenade Attack On Police Post In Ramban, No One Injured