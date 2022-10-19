Delhi’s Air Quality Set To Worsen On Weekend: IMD

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality continued to be in the poor category for the fourth consecutive day and forecasting agencies said it may turn "very poor" by Saturday.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm stood at 228.

At least six out of the 35 monitoring stations in the city recorded the air quality in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the Decision Support System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the transport sector accounted for 15 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

