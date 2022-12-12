Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid Gets 7-Day Interim Bail For Sister's Wedding

Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid Gets 7-Day Interim Bail For Sister's Wedding

Umar Khalid, a former student leader of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is accused of being part of a larger conspiracy behind 2020 Delhi Riots.

File photo of Umar Khalid.
Vijay Pandey/Outlook

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 6:32 pm

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 6:32 pm

A Delhi court on Monday gave one-week interim bail to activist and Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid to attend his sister's wedding. 

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat gave the interim bail to Khalid for December 23-30. Khalid had moved an application seeking two weeks' interim bail for his sister's wedding.

Khalid is a former student leader of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He is an accused in a case alleging a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi Riots. A total of 53 people were killed in Delhi Riots and over 700 were injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being a mastermind of Delhi Riots. He was arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020. 

In one of the Delhi Riots cases in which Khalid is accused, he was dischared by a Delhi court earlier this month.

Outlook earlier reported, "While granting bail to Umar Khalid in the FIR, the court had said that he cannot be permitted to remain behind bars on the basis of sketchy material against him."

(With PTI inputs)

