Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Riots Case: 4 Accused Of Rioting, Setting Vehicles Ablaze Walk Free After Acquittal

The court was hearing a case against accused persons Shahrukh, Ashu, Zuber, and Ashwani, who were part of a riotous mob that set tractors and hand carts on fire, and ransacked school buses at a parking lot at Kardam Puri on February 25, 2020

A scene from 2020 Delhi riots
A scene from 2020 Delhi riots PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 7:02 pm

A Delhi court has acquitted four accused of the charges of rioting and vandalism in a case pertaining to the North East Delhi violence in 2020, saying the prosecution was unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court was hearing a case against accused persons Shahrukh, Ashu, Zuber, and Ashwani, who were part of a riotous mob that set tractors and hand carts on fire, and ransacked school buses at a parking lot at Kardam Puri on February 25, 2020.

“Prosecution has not been able to prove its case against the accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt, which is the touchstone of criminal law. Hence, all four accused persons are acquitted of all the offenses,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in a recent order.

The court noted that according to the prosecution, two witnesses had identified the accused.

However, in their examination-in-chief, the said witnesses deposed that they had never identified any rioters or told the investigating officer about the identity of the accused, the court pointed out.

Both witnesses categorically denied that the four accused were involved in the present case of rioting and instead, said they did not know them, the court said.

Thus, nothing incriminatory had come on record against the accused, it added.

The Jyoti Nagar police station had filed a charge sheet against the accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to rioting, armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, and mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intent to destroy houses, etc. 
 

Related stories

2020 Delhi Riots: Prosecution To Ensure Integrity Of Evidence In Each Case: Court

Opinion | Delhi Riots Fact-finding Report Shows Muslim Lives Do Not Matter In India

Tags

National North East Delhi Riots Case Communal Violence Jyoti Nagar Police Station Rioting Kardam Puri Riotous Mob
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms