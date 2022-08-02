Delhi Reports Third Monkeypox Patient As Foreign National Tests Positive

Delhi has reported its third case of Monkeypox infection as a foreign national of African origin has tested positive, said official sources.

This patient is a 35-year-old man with no recent history of foreign travel, according to official sources cited by PTI. He is the eighth Monekypox patient confirmed so far in the country.

This patient was admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Monday, said sources, adding that he is in stable condition.

The first monkeypox patient in Delhi was discharged on Monday night. He was admitted on July 22. This patient, 34, had no history of international travel, but he had attended a stag party in Manali in Himachal Pradesh recently.

A source, close to the hospital authorities monitoring the Monkeypox situation, also confirmed that the third case in Delhi has been reported.

The source said, "This man [third case] tested positive yesterday for Monkeypox, but he is doing fine. Two suspected cases are also currently admitted at the LNJP Hospital's Monkeypox isolation ward. We are on alert and closely monitoring the situation."

LNJP Hospital, the largest hospital under the Delhi government, is the nodal centre for treatment of confirmed and suspected cases of Monkeypox in Delhi.

A Delhi government official said 70 isolation rooms have been set up across six hospitals, including 20 at LNJP to fight monkeypox.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he is keeping a close eye on Monkeypox situation to deal with any surge in cases in Delhi.

Delhi recorded its second Monkeypox case on Monday in a 35-year-old man. This man had no recent history of foreign travel.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared Monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. It is a rare disease caused by Monekypox virus and is characterized by a fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash that causes many lesions on the face and limbs, according to Healthline.

Globally, several thousands of cases of monkeypox have been reported from a large number of countries and death in many cases also being reported due to this viral zoonotic disease. India on Saturday recorded the first Monkeypox-related in Kerala in a man who had returned from UAE, as per reports.

The 'Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease' issued by the Centre says that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bush meat preparation.

(With PTI inputs)